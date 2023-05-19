Commerce Bank Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,158 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of T traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,769,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,575,133. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

