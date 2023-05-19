Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.18. 1,676,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,885. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,833 shares of company stock worth $51,272,220 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

