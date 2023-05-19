Commerce Bank Purchases 208 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.09. 1,458,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.98 and a 200 day moving average of $197.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

