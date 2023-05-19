Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after buying an additional 72,305 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,972,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202,474 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

