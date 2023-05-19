CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COMM. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.17.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,405. CommScope has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,293.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 56,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 92,249 shares of company stock worth $437,188 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CommScope by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 628,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.