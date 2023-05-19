Comparing Qudian (NYSE:QD) & Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cosmos Group and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.18 -$104.12 million ($0.17) -0.05 Qudian $83.73 million N/A -$52.48 million ($0.20) -6.40

This table compares Cosmos Group and Qudian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -515.60% -3,392.54% -250.48% Qudian -59.94% -2.97% -2.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qudian beats Cosmos Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company was founded on August 14, 1987 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Qudian

(Get Rating)

Qudian, Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

