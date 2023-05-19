Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $264.91 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Compound has a market cap of $264.91 million and $11.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $35.51 or 0.00132334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,459,321 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,459,320.79910446 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.69183603 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $12,458,455.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

