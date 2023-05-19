Compound Price Hits $35.86 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $267.49 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $35.86 or 0.00133511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00062783 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00040026 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00028623 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,459,321 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,459,320.79910446 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.69183603 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $12,458,455.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

