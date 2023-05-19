Conflux Tops 24 Hour Volume of $172.96 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Conflux has a market cap of $869.68 million and $172.96 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,893.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00339647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00559611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00067988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00429586 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003687 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,880,138,529 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,879,909,934.1416507 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.29776956 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $146,749,204.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

