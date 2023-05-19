Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.29.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

