Contrasting Boxed (BOXDQ) & The Competition

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Boxed to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boxed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 192 1175 3507 49 2.69

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 25.21%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million N/A Boxed Competitors $15.37 billion -$177.94 million 19.53

This table compares Boxed and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boxed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.78% -58.16% -11.97%

Volatility & Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxed competitors beat Boxed on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

