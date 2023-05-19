Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Raised to $23.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

NYSE VLRS opened at $13.27 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.71 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Natixis acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.