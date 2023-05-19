Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401,722 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Copart were worth $168,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Copart by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 383,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 203,070 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 69,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.27. 1,196,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $89.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

