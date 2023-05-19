Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Copart Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.37 on Friday. Copart has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

