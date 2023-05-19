Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Copart Stock Up 7.8 %
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.37 on Friday. Copart has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
