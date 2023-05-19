Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Copart Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $88.37 on Friday. Copart has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

