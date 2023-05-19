Cormark Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$23.75

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$25.75 to C$23.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.73.

Air Canada Trading Down 0.4 %

AC stock opened at C$22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$23.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.90.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.608284 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

