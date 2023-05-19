Cormark Trims Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Target Price to C$27.00

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Vecima Networks Stock Down 3.1 %
VCM stock opened at C$18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.61. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$23.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.59.
Vecima Networks Announces Dividend
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
