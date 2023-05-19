Cormark Trims Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Target Price to C$27.00

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCMGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

VCM stock opened at C$18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.61. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$23.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

