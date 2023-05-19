Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

OFC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 900,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 925.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 964.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Stories

