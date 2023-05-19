Corrado Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HACK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 50,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,638. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $51.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

