Corrado Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.4 %

PAUG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,278 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.