Corrado Advisors LLC Grows Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,311,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,788,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

