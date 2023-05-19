Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. 3,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,422. The company has a market capitalization of $267.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

