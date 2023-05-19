Corrado Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July comprises 1.9% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 1.29% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $2,136,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,274 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,298. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

