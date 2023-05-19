Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.60. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 123,873 shares changing hands.

Cortexyme Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Cortexyme

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 84,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 29,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 54,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

