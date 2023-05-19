CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.18. 11,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. CRA International has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $128.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.14.

CRA International Announces Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. Equities analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after acquiring an additional 257,140 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 305,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CRA International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.