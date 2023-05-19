Crane (NYSE:CR) CEO Sells $2,867,617.60 in Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Crane (NYSE:CRGet Rating) CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Crane Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CR opened at $74.65 on Friday. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crane by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74,448 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Crane by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $1,584,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $19,781,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $20,846,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Crane (NYSE:CR)

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.