Crane (NYSE:CR) CEO Sells $2,867,617.60 in Stock

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Crane Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CR opened at $74.65 on Friday. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crane by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74,448 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Crane by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $1,584,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $19,781,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $20,846,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

