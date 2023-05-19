Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 6.4 %

CROX stock traded down $7.35 on Thursday, reaching $108.02. 2,445,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,229. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $151.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Crocs by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Crocs by 412.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,893,000 after acquiring an additional 903,214 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after acquiring an additional 838,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crocs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Crocs by 278.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.