Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,100 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,700 ($96.45) to GBX 7,100 ($88.94) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS COIHY traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.59. 1,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. Croda International has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $46.94.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.