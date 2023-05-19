Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CRT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 25,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,430. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 347.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

(Get Rating)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.