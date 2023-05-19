Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of CRT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 25,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,430. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.
