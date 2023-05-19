Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.36. The stock had a trading volume of 457,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.53. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.35 and a 1-year high of $193.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

