CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) EVP Kevin Joseph Smith Sells 4,149 Shares

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $22,363.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,240.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CS Disco Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of LAW traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,655. CS Disco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.
CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 59.23%. The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.91.
CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
