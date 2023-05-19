CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.39. 116,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,334. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,351,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,583,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 753,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

