CTS (NYSE:CTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. 50,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,450. CTS has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CTS by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth $500,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CTS by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

