Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $92.55 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Howard Willome John acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.66 per share, for a total transaction of $197,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,200 shares of company stock worth $2,608,696 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after buying an additional 316,556 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,050,000 after purchasing an additional 596,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

See Also

