CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Up 1.6 %
CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. 40,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,542. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 million, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.60.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVD Equipment (CVV)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.