CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. 40,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,542. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 million, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.60.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 38.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

