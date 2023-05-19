CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.23. 13,658,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,843,754. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

