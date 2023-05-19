CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insider Charles Mcwherter Sells 21,749 Shares

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.11. 1,382,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,496. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $888.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.27.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
