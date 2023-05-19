Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Down 3.3%

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 8,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 36,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Cymat Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89.

Get Cymat Technologies alerts:

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.25 million for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative return on equity of 348.46% and a negative net margin of 165.48%.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.