D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) COO Paul J. Romanowski Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

DHI opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,535 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

