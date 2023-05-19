Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daktronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Daktronics stock remained flat at $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 153,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $184.98 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

