Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.41

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and traded as low as $10.32. Danske Bank A/S shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 5,870 shares changing hands.

Danske Bank A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.