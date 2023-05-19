Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $435.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRKTF shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Darktrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Darktrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Darktrace in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Trading Down 3.6 %

DRKTF opened at $3.45 on Friday. Darktrace has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.