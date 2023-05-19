DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $100.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.88.

NYSE DVA opened at $100.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

