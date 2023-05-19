Decred Tops 1-Day Volume of $834,187.54 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.93 or 0.00063054 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $253.19 million and $834,187.54 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00133720 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00040104 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00026158 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001918 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,959,232 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

