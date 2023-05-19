DeepOnion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.97 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 93.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $690,162.47 and approximately $11.97 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00133689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026333 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,919,363 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

