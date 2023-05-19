DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Shares Down 8.3%

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG – Get Rating) shares were down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 25,035,488 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 8,835,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

DeepVerge Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

About DeepVerge

DeepVerge plc, an environmental and life science artificial intelligent company, develops and applies AI and IoT technology to analytical instruments for the analysis and identification of bacteria, virus, and toxins. The company offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Rinocloud, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies; and skin trust club, a skin health tracking using advanced sequencing, bioinformatics, and AI algorithms.

