Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating) fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 207,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 128,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

