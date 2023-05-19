Dero (DERO) Price Hits $6.01 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $6.01 or 0.00022338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $81.44 million and $186,310.07 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,898.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00341348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00559962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00068145 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00429868 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,554,030 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

