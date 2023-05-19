Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.18. 1,184,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,323. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.
