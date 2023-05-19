Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

